Stocks forsale I have a Bell and Carlson medalist stock for a Remington 700 right hand long action. It is olive green with black webbing. I sanded out the barrel channel so it will fit a magnum contour Remington barrel. Stock is in good condition only hunted with a couple seasons. Looking for 200 for stock.



Savage 10 blind floor plate choate tactical stock. Stock is for a 4.257 action. This stock is brand new. Had the action mounted in it no rounds fired on stock. Looking to get 200 for it.

Pm for picture if interested.

Thanks Brandon