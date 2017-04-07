Stiller TAC300 long action, Mag bolt face. With 20MOA rail





$975 shipped to your FFL holder.



Drop in replacement for popular Remington 700 series actions. Fits same stocks, triggers and has same nominal headspacing.



Available in short, long and 338 Lapua length. Tactical 30 actions have 223 and 308 and magnum boltfaces, Tactical 300 actions have 308 or magnum boltfaces. The Tactical 338 is specifically designed for the 338 Lapua Magnum or 378 Weatherby based cartridges. It has a little larger footprint, the diameter is 0.050 larger and the length is 0.465 longer to accommodate the larger boltface. The Tactical 408 is designed to be used for cartridges based on the 408 CheyTac brass.



All action bodies use 416R stainless steel hardened to 41 Rockwell C.



Bolt hole is gun-drilled and then wire edm'ed with the rails to ensure exact tolerances and size control. Bolt fit to body is typically .0040 to .0060.



Rails incorporate anti-bind rail for smooth operation when sliding bolt across port cutouts.



Bolt is factory lapped and either coated with Black Iron Nitride QPQ to reduce visibility. Bolts are spiral fluted.



Repeaters have standard magazine cutout for use with Remington parts or we offer a bedding system that uses proven Accuracy International magazines.



Picatinney rails are available from SPF. Standard front Remington bases fit both front and rear mounts.



Standard finish is bead blasted matte with a black oxide coating.



Bolt stop is on side above the stock line.



Full round back and smaller port allow for a much stiffer action.



Uses industry standard Remington style firing pin with 0.068 diameter.



The Tactical 30 and Tactical 300 actions use 1.0625-16 tpi, 0.700 inch headspace.









