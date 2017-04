Stiller tac 338 single shot action new in box for sale I have a new in the box Stiller 338 tac single shot action with fluted bolt pinned recoil lug and extra bolt knob for sale. Paid 1125.00. No time now to build that.338 lapua. If interested in a chance to get a great big action for your next long range big boy then you can call me at 810-407-2710. Asking 950.00 purchased 2 years ago still new in box. I can send pics if requested.



Thanks Don