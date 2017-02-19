Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
stiller DBM w/ Magazine(s) 308 or WSM/SAUM options
02-19-2017, 05:32 PM
martinakl
Silver Member
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: 83704
Posts: 233
stiller DBM w/ Magazine(s) 308 or WSM/SAUM options
Stiller DBM with 1 AI magazine (308 type cartridge). New. Never used. Included pillars.
$275 shipped.
I also have two, Accurate Mag, 3 round, WSM mags. Bottom metal and 2 WSM mags is $325 (I keep the 308 magazine).
Action not included but is for sale on here.
