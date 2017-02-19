Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


stiller DBM w/ Magazine(s) 308 or WSM/SAUM options
02-19-2017, 05:32 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: 83704
Posts: 233
stiller DBM w/ Magazine(s) 308 or WSM/SAUM options
Stiller DBM with 1 AI magazine (308 type cartridge). New. Never used. Included pillars.

$275 shipped.

I also have two, Accurate Mag, 3 round, WSM mags. Bottom metal and 2 WSM mags is $325 (I keep the 308 magazine).

Action not included but is for sale on here.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
stiller DBM w/ Magazine(s) 308 or WSM/SAUM options-img_1931.jpg   stiller DBM w/ Magazine(s) 308 or WSM/SAUM options-img_1929.jpg  

stiller DBM w/ Magazine(s) 308 or WSM/SAUM options-img_1930.jpg  
