stiller DBM w/ Magazine(s) 308 or WSM/SAUM options Stiller DBM with 1 AI magazine (308 type cartridge). New. Never used. Included pillars.



$275 shipped.



I also have two, Accurate Mag, 3 round, WSM mags. Bottom metal and 2 WSM mags is $325 (I keep the 308 magazine).



Action not included but is for sale on here. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



