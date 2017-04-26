Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Steyr Mannlicher Vintage 1971 Model SL parts for sale/trade
Unread 04-26-2017, 09:38 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2017
Location: California
Posts: 1
Steyr Mannlicher Vintage 1971 Model SL parts for sale/trade
Hello, I have some parts from a 1971 Steyr Mannlicher Vintage Model SL in .222 Rem for sale or trade. I'm also looking for parts to buy or trade of this same style and make of Vintage Model SL.
The parts I have for sale/trade are:
1x Double Set Trigger Housing Assembly (Complete)
1x 23.6" Hammer Forged Barrel in .222 Rem (Hooded/Ramped Blade front Sight, U-notched Dovetailed rear Sight)
1x Set of Vintage Steyr SL Scope Mounts with Rings
1x Bolt Body
1x Walnut Sporting Stock (near mint condition)

The parts I am looking to buy/trade are:
Model SL Receiver
Rear Bolt Cap
Trigger Guard
Magazines in .222 Rem

Please reply to this post if you need or have any of these parts and we can work something out? I can send photos of the parts, just ask? Thanks.
