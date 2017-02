SS Savage take-off .308 Removed from a Savage Model 16 FHSS. Small shank standard contour in 308. It is 22" long and a 10 twist. I've fired 50 rounds through it and it shot sub moa out to 500 yards with 168 A-max handloads. I'm using the action for another build. $175 shipped to lower 48. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger