Spuhr 30mm, 338 brake, Remy bottom, Larue bipod, Alpha 300WSM
Unread 12-28-2016, 12:00 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2011
Posts: 46
Spuhr 30mm, 338 brake, Remy bottom, Larue bipod, Alpha 300WSM
Contact via email is best. mwdg3@yahoo.com

SPUHR SP-3001 30mm mount with ZERO cant. Serial number M1103. One corner ding as shown in photo from falling off a bench without a scope, otherwise spotless. I blended the chip out with a polishing disk.

$300 delivered.







Straight Shot 338 Xtreme brake with 5/8"x24 threads. $125 delivered.



Williams Oberndorf Remington 700 long action bottom metal. I just removed it from the package and noticed light surface corrosion. No pitting. I can bead blast it on request. Prefer to trade for comparable Oberndorf Remington 700 short action or $125 shipped.



Larue LT130 bipod adaptor like new. $50 delivered.



Larue Harris BR-S 6-9" hybrid bipod with LT706 mount. Like new, $150 delivered.



Alpha 300 WSM unused. $60 delivered.

