Spring cleaning: Jewel Triggers & Atlas Bipods Trying to make some more room in my safe. Up for sale:



Two brand new Jewel Triggers set @ 1 lb from the factory. Both have top right safety and bottom bolt release. I will let them go for what I paid, $215 shipped.



Next, I got two Atlas Bipods (BT 10-LW17) with ADM quick detach mounts. The first one is black, and mounted a few times for load development, $250 shipped. The second one is cerakoted in OD Green, and was disassembled and reassembled at Accu-shot. This has never left the safe, $300 shipped.



Prefer to sell, but might entertain some trades: Manners or McMillan stocks, custom actions or barreled actions. Plus or minus either way.



