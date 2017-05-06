Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
#
1
06-05-2017, 05:19 PM
cowboy57
Silver Member
Join Date: Nov 2010
Posts: 119
sporter 4 port muzzle brake
4 port side discharge muzzle brake for factory sporter contours 9/32 threads, perfect slim brake for magnum cartridges. It came off a 300 RUM rifle. asking $80 shipped
