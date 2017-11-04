SOLD - XLR Element Chassis - Folder Tikka T3/T3x



- XLR Element Chassis (black) for Tikka T3 or T3x

- Tactical Lite Buttstock

- Flush cup attachment for forearm

- 3 In. bipod rail

- StormWerks folding mechanism

- Two Accurate Mags for 308 class cartridges, one 5 Round, one 10 Round



This chassis is also for sale with my Tikka T3 CTR in 260 Rem along with 400 pieces of brass ($1200). So whichever sells first will get the chassis.



Email I'm selling my XLR Element Chassis in perfect condition. Asking $700 shipped with the following...- XLR Element Chassis (black) for Tikka T3 or T3x- Tactical Lite Buttstock- Flush cup attachment for forearm- 3 In. bipod rail- StormWerks folding mechanism- Two Accurate Mags for 308 class cartridges, one 5 Round, one 10 RoundThis chassis is also for sale with my Tikka T3 CTR in 260 Rem along with 400 pieces of brass ($1200). So whichever sells first will get the chassis.Email jamie.bolseth@gmail.com with questions or for pictures.