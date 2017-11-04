SOLD - XLR Element Chassis - Folder Tikka T3/T3x

I'm selling my XLR Element Chassis in perfect condition. Asking $700 shipped with the following...
- XLR Element Chassis (black) for Tikka T3 or T3x
- Tactical Lite Buttstock
- Flush cup attachment for forearm
- 3 In. bipod rail
- StormWerks folding mechanism
- Two Accurate Mags for 308 class cartridges, one 5 Round, one 10 Round
This chassis is also for sale with my Tikka T3 CTR in 260 Rem along with 400 pieces of brass ($1200). So whichever sells first will get the chassis.
Email jamie.bolseth@gmail.com
with questions or for pictures.