Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page SOLD - XLR Element Chassis - Folder Tikka T3/T3x
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

SOLD - XLR Element Chassis - Folder Tikka T3/T3x
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-11-2017, 03:18 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2015
Posts: 49
SOLD - XLR Element Chassis - Folder Tikka T3/T3x
I'm selling my XLR Element Chassis in perfect condition. Asking $700 shipped with the following...

- XLR Element Chassis (black) for Tikka T3 or T3x
- Tactical Lite Buttstock
- Flush cup attachment for forearm
- 3 In. bipod rail
- StormWerks folding mechanism
- Two Accurate Mags for 308 class cartridges, one 5 Round, one 10 Round

This chassis is also for sale with my Tikka T3 CTR in 260 Rem along with 400 pieces of brass ($1200). So whichever sells first will get the chassis.

Email jamie.bolseth@gmail.com with questions or for pictures.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 04-11-2017, 07:48 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2013
Location: Oklahoma
Posts: 543
Re: XLR Element Chassis - Folder Tikka T3/T3x
I will take the complete rifle package. PM Sent
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 04-11-2017, 10:52 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2015
Posts: 49
Re: XLR Element Chassis - Folder Tikka T3/T3x
Sold
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« cz 527 action for sale | AI. Ax chassis left handed LA »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:11 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC