***SOLD*** McMillan Game Scout, 700 SA, Kuiu Vais, New

Kuiu Vias Camo

Remington 700 Short Action

Right Hand

BDL floor plate/trigger guard



$615 shipped to lower 48.



Brand New. Never used, never installed, & completely unmodified. Just like it was when it came from McMillan.



https://mcmillanusa.com/product/game-scout/



STOCK COMES WITH:

1″ Pachmeyer decelerator recoil pad @ 13.5″ length of pull

2 Stud mounts for a sling

Aluminum pillars installed



SPECIFICATIONS

Overall length of stock: 31″

Approx standard fill weight: 2.25 lbs

Forearm width: 1.885″

Grip width: 1.800″

Buttstock width: 1.585″

Drop @ comb: 9/16″



