SOLD*** McMillan Game Scout, 700 SA, Kuiu Vais, New

McMillan Game Scout
Kuiu Vias Camo
Remington 700 Short Action
Right Hand
BDL floor plate/trigger guard
$615 shipped to lower 48.
Brand New. Never used, never installed, & completely unmodified. Just like it was when it came from McMillan.
https://mcmillanusa.com/product/game-scout/
STOCK COMES WITH:
1″ Pachmeyer decelerator recoil pad @ 13.5″ length of pull
2 Stud mounts for a sling
Aluminum pillars installed
SPECIFICATIONS
Overall length of stock: 31″
Approx standard fill weight: 2.25 lbs
Forearm width: 1.885″
Grip width: 1.800″
Buttstock width: 1.585″
Drop @ comb: 9/16″
Picture is a stock photo from McMillan. I'll post some pictures of the actual stock shortly. Don't be too surprised when it looks exactly the same.