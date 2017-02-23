Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


***SOLD*** McMillan Game Scout, 700 SA, Kuiu Vais, New
McMillan Game Scout
Kuiu Vias Camo
Remington 700 Short Action
Right Hand
BDL floor plate/trigger guard

$615 shipped to lower 48.

Brand New. Never used, never installed, & completely unmodified. Just like it was when it came from McMillan.

https://mcmillanusa.com/product/game-scout/

STOCK COMES WITH:
1″ Pachmeyer decelerator recoil pad @ 13.5″ length of pull
2 Stud mounts for a sling
Aluminum pillars installed

SPECIFICATIONS
Overall length of stock: 31″
Approx standard fill weight: 2.25 lbs
Forearm width: 1.885″
Grip width: 1.800″
Buttstock width: 1.585″
Drop @ comb: 9/16″

Picture is a stock photo from McMillan. I'll post some pictures of the actual stock shortly. Don't be too surprised when it looks exactly the same.
Re: McMillan Game Scout, 700 SA, Kuiu Vais
Trades:

Would be interested in a high-end, rim fire, varmint rifle, in 17 HMR.
Re: McMillan Game Scout, 700 SA, Kuiu Vais, New
I will take it per pm
