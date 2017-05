*SOLD*Hart 6MM Rem Barrel $240

26" Stainless Hart Barrel chambered in 6MM Remington. Remington 700 threads, Sendero contour, 6 deep flutes, muzzle brake, thread protector, 1:10" twist, low round count (approx 200), shot very well. Decided to go a different route. Only asking $240 shipped to fund the next project.

Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger