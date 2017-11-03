Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Sold
Unread 03-11-2017, 01:42 PM
Join Date: Aug 2010
Posts: 1,111
Sold
I have a really nice Manners t5a with mini chassis DBM with 1 magazine has forward rail installed dessert sage mold. This is for a Long action REM 700 clone. I will take $800 Shipped for it
