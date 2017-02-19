Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Sold
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Sold
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
02-19-2017, 02:50 PM
338Rocket
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2016
Posts: 264
Sold
Brand new with x mark triggers
2 blued 308 actions - $360 shipped each (paypal gift or money order)
1 stainless long action rum - $415 shipped (paypal gift or money order)
#
2
02-19-2017, 04:45 PM
nal3470
Bronze Member
Join Date: Dec 2014
Posts: 45
Re: Remington actions - 2 blued 308 1 stainless rum
Do the 308 acction come with bolt trigger and bottom metal
#
3
02-19-2017, 04:48 PM
338Rocket
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2016
Posts: 264
Re: Remington actions - 2 blued 308 1 stainless rum
No, just the bolt and trigger
#
4
02-19-2017, 07:19 PM
338Rocket
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2016
Posts: 264
Re: Remington actions - 2 blued 308 1 stainless rum
Sold
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
.308 Barrel Blanks
| -
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
07:54 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC