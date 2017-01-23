     close
Smith Enterprises 50 bmg rings
Unread 01-23-2017, 06:51 PM
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Southern, Indiana
Posts: 122
Smith Enterprises 50 bmg rings
Selling some Smith Enterprises 30mm 50 bmg rings
Next to new only mounted on a .223
Asking $200 shipped, firm.

Here's what Smith Enterprises say about them.

They are top of the line heavy duty




