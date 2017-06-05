Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Shilen 6.5x47 barrel and Timney 2 stage trigger
Unread 05-06-2017, 02:02 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2016
Posts: 393
Shilen 6.5x47 barrel and Timney 2 stage trigger
Shilen 6.5x47 barrel on it and shots under 3/8" on my action. 24" 1:8 varmint (sendero). $250 shipped

Timney 2 stage set at factory weight, 1/3lb I think. $150 shipped

PayPal only, gift or plus fee
