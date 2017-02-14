Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Sendero (no palm swell) LA stock
  #1  
Unread 02-14-2017, 08:34 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2010
Location: Central Arkansas
Posts: 141
Sendero (no palm swell) LA stock
$230 shipped. Excellent shape and unaltered.

501-920-2559
  #2  
Unread 02-14-2017, 10:20 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: Northeast Oregon
Posts: 78
Re: Sendero (no palm swell) LA stock
Sent you a pm
  #3  
Unread 02-14-2017, 10:55 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2010
Location: Central Arkansas
Posts: 141
Re: Sendero (no palm swell) LA stock
SPF to cornbinder
