01-07-2017, 09:51 PM
urds1406
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jan 2016
Posts: 33
Seekins CIP DBM
New never installed Seekins CIP DBM. $200 shipped.
Kane
01-07-2017, 11:29 PM
MrCapps22-250
Junior Member
Join Date: Jul 2014
Posts: 20
Re: Seekins CIP DBM
Is this for a LA Rem 700?
01-07-2017, 11:31 PM
urds1406
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jan 2016
Posts: 33
Re: Seekins CIP DBM
Correct...
AICS Long Action CIP
01-07-2017, 11:42 PM
MrCapps22-250
Junior Member
Join Date: Jul 2014
Posts: 20
Re: Seekins CIP DBM
Could you send me some pics of your muzzle break and what's the thread pitch on it? You can email me
jasoncapps33@gmail.com
01-07-2017, 11:53 PM
urds1406
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jan 2016
Posts: 33
Re: Seekins CIP DBM
Email sent
