Scammer alert - halvy19



Unfortunately I bought a brux blank from him on 3/31. Haven't received anything. Ignores PMs. Contacted him by phone and was assured that he would provide tracking number that evening when he got home. Nothing since and he won't answer the phone. Also has not logged back on here since 4/13 when I started PMing him so I'd assume he changed his name. His PayPal address is Halvy19,Unfortunately I bought a brux blank from him on 3/31. Haven't received anything. Ignores PMs. Contacted him by phone and was assured that he would provide tracking number that evening when he got home. Nothing since and he won't answer the phone. Also has not logged back on here since 4/13 when I started PMing him so I'd assume he changed his name. His PayPal address is thalverson20@gmail.com and his phone number is 608-341-7905. Buyers beware. Proper legal recourse will be filed in the morning with his local PD. in the hundreds of transactions I've made on here this is the only bad one. It's a shame