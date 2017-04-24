Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page Scammer alert - halvy19
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Scammer alert - halvy19
Page 1 of 2 1 2
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-24-2017, 05:34 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2016
Posts: 39
Scammer alert - halvy19
Halvy19,

Unfortunately I bought a brux blank from him on 3/31. Haven't received anything. Ignores PMs. Contacted him by phone and was assured that he would provide tracking number that evening when he got home. Nothing since and he won't answer the phone. Also has not logged back on here since 4/13 when I started PMing him so I'd assume he changed his name. His PayPal address is thalverson20@gmail.com and his phone number is 608-341-7905. Buyers beware. Proper legal recourse will be filed in the morning with his local PD. in the hundreds of transactions I've made on here this is the only bad one. It's a shame
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 04-24-2017, 06:22 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2017
Posts: 24
Re: Scammer alert - halvy19
Did you pay with Pay Pal??
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 04-24-2017, 06:25 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2016
Posts: 39
Re: Scammer alert - halvy19
Quote:
Originally Posted by Unastamus635 View Post
Did you pay with Pay Pal??
Postal MO,
To be clear I am not concerned with the money. I am a US Marshal by trade. Probably not the best guy to stiff on a barrel
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 04-24-2017, 06:28 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: Southwest ND
Posts: 349
Re: Scammer alert - halvy19
Id like to get ahold of one of these bastards and ring their neck. Sorry you got screwed.
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 04-24-2017, 06:36 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2017
Posts: 24
Re: Scammer alert - halvy19
His name is Travis Halverson he lives in Montfort Wisconsin. Put that phone number in the Facebook search engine and it pulls up his account profile. Google his name and it gives you his address. He looks like a decent dude, sucks that happened. If you didn't pay through pay pal (and not as a gift) id never use any other way! Your purchase is automatically refundable if purchased through the business option of pay pal... Good luck
Reply With Quote
  #6  
Unread 04-24-2017, 06:49 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2016
Posts: 39
Re: Scammer alert - halvy19
Quote:
Originally Posted by Unastamus635 View Post
His name is Travis Halverson he lives in Montfort Wisconsin. Put that phone number in the Facebook search engine and it pulls up his account profile. Google his name and it gives you his address. He looks like a decent dude, sucks that happened. If you didn't pay through pay pal (and not as a gift) id never use any other way! Your purchase is automatically refundable if purchased through the business option of pay pal... Good luck
I don't face book but I have his name, address, and phone number. Like I said local PD will be contacted if I do not hear from him tomorrow. Payment via postal money order is my preference. It has been cashed and fraud VIA usps money order is a crime.
Reply With Quote
  #7  
Unread 04-24-2017, 07:40 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: Southwest ND
Posts: 349
Re: Scammer alert - halvy19
Quote:
Originally Posted by Griffin View Post
Postal MO,
To be clear I am not concerned with the money. I am a US Marshal by trade. Probably not the best guy to stiff on a barrel
Haha i love it. I hope you nail his ass to the wall.
Reply With Quote
Reply
Page 1 of 2 1 2

Bookmarks


« Brand New Lilja 7mm Barrel | WTB Sendero SF 7RM take off barrel »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:38 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC