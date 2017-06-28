Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Savage Small Shank 24" 308 Barrel
Unread 06-28-2017, 12:05 PM
Savage Small Shank 24" 308 Barrel
This came straight off the Savage 10 FCP I just picked up - never fired.

- 308 Win
- 24" Fluted
- 1:11.25 twist with 5R rifling
- 5/8x24 threads with cap.
- Standard/small shank

$150 TYD
