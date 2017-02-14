Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Savage Prefit 30-06 10T 27" 0.780" Small Shank $165 shipped
Unread 02-14-2017, 08:10 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2013
Posts: 586
Savage Prefit 30-06 10T 27" 0.780" Small Shank $165 shipped
I got this from Bison Gun Works for a build but my state is lead free now so I need a faster twist.
It is a small/standard shank 27", 10 twist, 0.780 at the muzzle, with a semi gloss blue finish.

Attached Files:
Call, text west coast time or PM
Chris (661)373-5536
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Savage Prefit 30-06 10T 27" 0.780" Small Shank 5 shipped-20170213_190001.jpg   Savage Prefit 30-06 10T 27" 0.780" Small Shank 5 shipped-20170213_190027.jpg  

