Savage Prefit 30-06 10T 27" 0.780" Small Shank $165 shipped
Savage Prefit 30-06 10T 27" 0.780" Small Shank $165 shipped
02-14-2017, 08:10 PM
Wedgy
Gold Member
Join Date: Feb 2013
Posts: 586
Savage Prefit 30-06 10T 27" 0.780" Small Shank $165 shipped
I got this from Bison Gun Works for a build but my state is lead free now so I need a faster twist.
It is a small/standard shank 27", 10 twist, 0.780 at the muzzle, with a semi gloss blue finish.
Attached Files:
Call, text west coast time or PM
Chris (661)373-5536
