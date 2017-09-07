Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page Savage Model 10 scope base for sale.
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

The thread is closed

Savage Model 10 scope base for sale.
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-09-2017, 11:57 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Posts: 24
Savage Model 10 scope base for sale.
Original zero MOA aluminum 1 piece Savage model 10 scope base for a round receiver. Screws are included

Never has been mounted. I removed it off my new Model 10.

$25 to your door. I accept paypal at ravot@verizon.net

The thread is closed

Bookmarks


« Savage Model 10 scope base for sale. | Remington 700 heavy 308 threaded barrel »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:32 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC