Savage Barrels
Savage Barrels
I have 5 savage barrels I would like to sell listed below.


223 Savage barrel off a factory savage rifle. It is small shank 26" long stainless fluted barrel 9 twist $175


6x47Lapua small shank Rock Creek barrel. It has been set back and has 0 rounds fired on new chamber. Muzzle is threaded 5/8-24. Contour is varmint and it is 23" long 8 twist. $200


6.5x47 Lapua small shank Rock Creek barrel. It has been set back and has 0 rounds fired on new chamber. Muzzle is threaded 5/8-24. Contour is varmint and it is 21" long 8 twist. $200


6mmPPC Small shank Douglas barrel. 14 twist bull contour and 20" long. Less than 200 rounds through it. $175


300RUM Large shank Douglas barrel bull contour 29-30" long with radial brake. Has less than 100 rounds through it. 10 twist. $300


Please ask if you have any questions. All prices are shipped.

Thanks
