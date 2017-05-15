Savage Barrels I have 5 savage barrels I would like to sell listed below.





223 Savage barrel off a factory savage rifle. It is small shank 26" long stainless fluted barrel 9 twist $175





6x47Lapua small shank Rock Creek barrel. It has been set back and has 0 rounds fired on new chamber. Muzzle is threaded 5/8-24. Contour is varmint and it is 23" long 8 twist. $200





6.5x47 Lapua small shank Rock Creek barrel. It has been set back and has 0 rounds fired on new chamber. Muzzle is threaded 5/8-24. Contour is varmint and it is 21" long 8 twist. $200





6mmPPC Small shank Douglas barrel. 14 twist bull contour and 20" long. Less than 200 rounds through it. $175





300RUM Large shank Douglas barrel bull contour 29-30" long with radial brake. Has less than 100 rounds through it. 10 twist. $300





Please ask if you have any questions. All prices are shipped.



Thanks