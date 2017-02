Savage 338 lapua barrel I have a green mountain CM bull barrel threaded for a savage large shank action chambered in 338 lapua 27" length with 1/10 twist, measures 1" @ muzzle and has a 4 port 2 piece self timing brake made by muzzlebrakesandmore. Was going to use for a build but moved on to a different caliber. This barrel has been test fired with a total of 5 shots through it. If you would like more pics pm me your cell number.

Asking $280 shipped to the lower 48.

