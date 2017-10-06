Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Savage 338 edge barrel/XLR evolution Chassis
Unread 06-10-2017, 11:54 PM
Join Date: Mar 2011
Posts: 45
Savage 338 edge barrel/XLR evolution Chassis
Here is what I have:
30" McGowan barrel varmint contour duracoated tan with 4 port Muscle brake installed by Jim See - Savage small shank $350

Olive Anodized XLR Evolution Chassis with folding buttstock for savage long action staggered feed with 1 CLP length steel mag (From XLR) $600

Savage long staggered feed with 2.5-3lb trigger, tactical knob, and 20 MOA EGW rail all duracoated tan. Black bolt body (shows wear) $300

Barrel Shot just over .3 MOA with 300gr Bergers and Match Kings paired with H1000 both without too much load work

Will entertain trades even up or cash either way, 260 savage or Remington based is highest on my list right now! Whole gun is for sale elsewhere and offers there take precedent.
Will part out once stock and barrel are both spoken for.
