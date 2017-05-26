Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
For Sale- Timney Trigger
For Sale- Timney Trigger
05-26-2017, 08:39 AM
switchback
Silver Member
Join Date: Feb 2008
Location: northern new mexico
Posts: 349
For Sale- Timney Trigger
For Sale
Timney Trigger, For Rem. 700 and clones. 1.5-4 lb. Less than 50 rds. fired with this trigger. Excellent condition. Just found a deal on an extreme trigger. $105 shipped, USPS money order. PM if interested, thanks, Mike
