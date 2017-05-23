Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
For sale: Tikka bolts from Mountain Tactical
05-23-2017, 10:43 AM
Dan Tucker
Silver Member
Join Date: Mar 2016
Location: ohio
Posts: 298
For sale: Tikka bolts from Mountain Tactical
I have a brand new bolt and knob with an extra bolt knob that has been cerekoted graphite grey. Will not separate the pieces.
85.00 shipped
listed elsewhere
