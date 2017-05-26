Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



For sale: Seekins 30% off coupon
05-26-2017, 09:11 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2016
Location: ohio
Posts: 317
For sale: Seekins 30% off coupon
I have a Seekins 30% off coupon on the entire order which also includes the purchase of any 1 of their firearms valid until July of 2018. I was going to purchase a AR10 which would have been a huge savings but no longer need one.

150.00 shipped to the lucky winner

listed elsewhere
