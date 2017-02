For Sale: Rem 700 SA BDL BM and ADM Recon Mount Spring Cleaning continues:



Three sets of Brand new factory Remington 700 Short Action BDL bottom metal. Each set includes: follower, spring, box mag and BDL bottom metal. $90 ea Shipped



Next, ADM Recon 30mm 0 cant mount. It was mounted on my Noveski for a couple months, and then removed when carbine was sold. It has double quick detach mounts and no damage or scratches anywhere. $145 shipped