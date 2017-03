For Sale - PT&G Stealth Bottom Metal

**SOLD**



I am selling a Pacific Tool & Gauge M5 Stealth Bottom Metal for a Remington 700 SA (308). The bottom metal is a take off from another stock, no pillars and no magazines are included, just the bottom metal. There are a couple scratches on the finish, but it is in good condition.



Asking $50 shipped in the lower 48.



Please let me know if you would like any additional information or photos.



Thanks,

Ryan

Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger