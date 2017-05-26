Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



For sale: New Tikka T3X CTR stock & DBM
Unread 05-26-2017, 09:10 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2016
Location: ohio
Posts: 317
For sale: New Tikka T3X CTR stock & DBM
I have a new 1 of these as the title states for sale here at a great price. Please don't make me have to take a picture of it.

135.00 shipped to the winner

listed elsewhere
