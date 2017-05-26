Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
For sale: New Tikka T3X CTR stock & DBM
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
For sale: New Tikka T3X CTR stock & DBM
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
05-26-2017, 09:10 AM
Dan Tucker
Silver Member
Join Date: Mar 2016
Location: ohio
Posts: 317
For sale: New Tikka T3X CTR stock & DBM
I have a new 1 of these as the title states for sale here at a great price. Please don't make me have to take a picture of it.
135.00 shipped to the winner
listed elsewhere
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
For Sale- Timney Trigger
|
For sale: Seekins 30% off coupon
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
03:28 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC