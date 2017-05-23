Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
For sale: New Tikka hunter stock and parts
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
For sale: New Tikka hunter stock and parts
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
05-23-2017, 10:46 AM
Dan Tucker
Silver Member
Join Date: Mar 2016
Location: ohio
Posts: 298
For sale: New Tikka hunter stock and parts
I have a really nice figured Tikka Hunter stock that is a new take off with all the parts seen in the picture. Stock is really nice on both sides and will not separate the parts. Price is for all of it and firm shipped.
185.00 shipped
listed elsewhere
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
For sale: Tikka bolts from Mountain Tactical
|
WTB Manners or McMillan Ultralight S/A stock
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
07:45 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC