For sale: New Borden Mountaineer RR-- RB/RP--308 bolt face

I have a new Borden Mountaineer RR in RB/RP short action for sale. I ordered this last year and no longer need it. Everything on this action has been PVD treated.
* Borden Mountaineer RR........RB/RP, Borden Bumps, repeater, 308 boltface
* Wyatt cut out
* Borden 20moa pic rail
* M16 extractor
* Double pinned recoil lug
* Borden big knob
* Everything treated with PVD
* Stainless action screws
* Trigger pins
Save yourself some good money and time ordering 1 of these. Anything seen on action is lubricant on bolt as it came in box
1565.00 shipped
listed elsewhere