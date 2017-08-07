For sale: New Borden Mountaineer RR-- RB/RP--308 bolt face



* Borden Mountaineer RR........RB/RP, Borden Bumps, repeater, 308 boltface

* Wyatt cut out

* Borden 20moa pic rail

* M16 extractor

* Double pinned recoil lug

* Borden big knob

* Everything treated with PVD

* Stainless action screws

* Trigger pins



Save yourself some good money and time ordering 1 of these. Anything seen on action is lubricant on bolt as it came in box



1565.00 shipped



listed elsewhere









