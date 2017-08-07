Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



For sale: New Borden Mountaineer RR-- RB/RP--308 bolt face
Unread 07-08-2017, 09:35 AM
Join Date: Mar 2016
Location: ohio
Posts: 380
For sale: New Borden Mountaineer RR-- RB/RP--308 bolt face
I have a new Borden Mountaineer RR in RB/RP short action for sale. I ordered this last year and no longer need it. Everything on this action has been PVD treated.

* Borden Mountaineer RR........RB/RP, Borden Bumps, repeater, 308 boltface
* Wyatt cut out
* Borden 20moa pic rail
* M16 extractor
* Double pinned recoil lug
* Borden big knob
* Everything treated with PVD
* Stainless action screws
* Trigger pins

Save yourself some good money and time ordering 1 of these. Anything seen on action is lubricant on bolt as it came in box

1565.00 shipped

listed elsewhere
For sale: New Borden Mountaineer RR-- RB/RP--308 bolt face-dsc00001.jpg

For sale: New Borden Mountaineer RR-- RB/RP--308 bolt face-dsc09998.jpg

For sale: New Borden Mountaineer RR-- RB/RP--308 bolt face-dsc09999.jpg
