For Sale: Manners EH-5 Short Action Manners stock for sale, brand new.



Manners EH-5

Molded in elite tactical GAP camo

Remington 700 short action, right hand inlet

Bartlein #3 barrel inlet

Badger M5 DBM inlet

Aluminum pillars installed by Manners

1" Decelorator recoil pad

$600 shipped