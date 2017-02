For Sale: Manner MCS-TA Long Action Selling this stock for my brother. It is gently used and in very good condition. It has been bedded by Accurate Ordnance. $725 shipped



Manners MCS-TA for Remington 700

Long Action, Right Hand

Adjustable cheek piece

Adjustable length of pull

molded-in desert sage camo

BDL bottom metal inlet

Rock #5 barrel inlet

90% carbon fill

2 flush cups on left side, 1 swivel stud bottom front, 1 flush cup bottom front Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger