FOR SALE: HS Precision Original Sendero Stock-Remington 700 LA BDL
04-26-2017, 03:00 PM
FOR SALE: HS Precision Original Sendero Stock-Remington 700 LA BDL
Asking $250 - You ship, CONUS (Negotiable)

Fits Remington 700 Long Action BDL with varmint barrel contour. This stock features a wide beavertail forend with a traditional pistol grip. This is the same stock that was featured on the original Sendero model.
Color: Black with Gray Web
HS Precision PN: PSV029

**Retails new from HS Precision for $435

Full-Length Bedding block, Action area currently bedded front to rear, barrel channel free floated

Used but in great shape, no nicks or dings.
Great upgrade for SPS/Factory models.

PM with questions or text me: 307 six seven nine 1513
Paypal gift.
Located in Green River, WY.
Asking $250 - You ship CONUS - Make me an offer
FOR SALE: HS Precision Original Sendero Stock-Remington 700 LA BDL-20170422_092336.jpg   FOR SALE: HS Precision Original Sendero Stock-Remington 700 LA BDL-20170422_092317.jpg  

FOR SALE: HS Precision Original Sendero Stock-Remington 700 LA BDL-20170422_092301.jpg   FOR SALE: HS Precision Original Sendero Stock-Remington 700 LA BDL-20170422_092353.jpg  

-Clint



-The flexibility of your adaptability is the true measure of your intelligence-
