FOR SALE: HS Precision Original Sendero Stock-Remington 700 LA BDL
Asking $250 - You ship, CONUS (Negotiable)
Fits Remington 700 Long Action BDL with varmint barrel contour. This stock features a wide beavertail forend with a traditional pistol grip. This is the same stock that was featured on the original Sendero model.
Color: Black with Gray Web
HS Precision PN: PSV029
**Retails new from HS Precision for $435
Full-Length Bedding block, Action area currently bedded front to rear, barrel channel free floated
Used but in great shape, no nicks or dings.
Great upgrade for SPS/Factory models.
PM with questions or text me: 307 six seven nine 1513
Paypal gift.
Located in Green River, WY.
