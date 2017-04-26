FOR SALE: HS Precision Original Sendero Stock-Remington 700 LA BDL Asking $250 - You ship, CONUS (Negotiable)



Fits Remington 700 Long Action BDL with varmint barrel contour. This stock features a wide beavertail forend with a traditional pistol grip. This is the same stock that was featured on the original Sendero model.

Color: Black with Gray Web

HS Precision PN: PSV029



**Retails new from HS Precision for $435



Full-Length Bedding block, Action area currently bedded front to rear, barrel channel free floated



Used but in great shape, no nicks or dings.

Great upgrade for SPS/Factory models.



PM with questions or text me: 307 six seven nine 1513

Paypal gift.

Located in Green River, WY.

Asking $250 - You ship CONUS - Make me an offer Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger









-Clint







