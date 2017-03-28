For Sale - HS Precision Left Hand Stock and BDL I am selling a Black HS Precision Stock for a Remington 700, left hand action. The stock has been bedded for a factory Remington 700 action, but may need some modification. It is clearanced for a #4 contour barrel and also comes with an Atlas Picatinny rail adapter. The stock is available with a Remington BDL that has been cerakoted black. The stock and BDL are in very good condition. Stock has one small chip on the bottom of grip.



Asking $250 for the stock and BDL or $200 for the stock alone and $50 for the BDL alone. All prices include shipping to lower 48.



Thanks and please let me know if you would like any additional info or images.



