Sako TRG 22/42 Brake M18x1mm



$117 shipped. Paypal gift or +3%, otherwise USPS Money Order.



Stock photo, but mine looks identical.



Had it on my 338 LM for approximately 50 rounds, then picked up a 338 can and won't be using this any longer.$117 shipped. Paypal gift or +3%, otherwise USPS Money Order.Stock photo, but mine looks identical.