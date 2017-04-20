Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Sako TRG 22/42 Brake M18x1mm
Unread 04-20-2017, 03:47 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2009
Location: MT
Posts: 306
Sako TRG 22/42 Brake M18x1mm
Had it on my 338 LM for approximately 50 rounds, then picked up a 338 can and won't be using this any longer.

$117 shipped. Paypal gift or +3%, otherwise USPS Money Order.

Stock photo, but mine looks identical.

