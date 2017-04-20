Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Sako TRG 22/42 Brake M18x1mm
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Sako TRG 22/42 Brake M18x1mm
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
04-20-2017, 03:47 PM
MTAR15
Silver Member
Join Date: Jul 2009
Location: MT
Posts: 306
Sako TRG 22/42 Brake M18x1mm
Had it on my 338 LM for approximately 50 rounds, then picked up a 338 can and won't be using this any longer.
$117 shipped. Paypal gift or +3%, otherwise USPS Money Order.
Stock photo, but mine looks identical.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
ISO Rem700 LA bolt
|
Magazines and Parts
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
08:54 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC