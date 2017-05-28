Ruger No. 1 Stock sale





Used but in great condition Ruger No. 1 stock set. This came off a 1989 built 300 WM B model rifle that I am putting new custom wood on. This has the older red pad, metal grip cap with Ruger emblem, escutcheon in the forearm and sling swivel studs. There are the usual handling marks but no significant damage. Nice set for someone looking for a stock set. $225 includes shipping.



I can accept a check or a MO. Contact me with questions or comments. Willing to listen to reasonable offers. Thanks for looking.



Jerry









SPFUsed but in great condition Ruger No. 1 stock set. This came off a 1989 built 300 WM B model rifle that I am putting new custom wood on. This has the older red pad, metal grip cap with Ruger emblem, escutcheon in the forearm and sling swivel studs. There are the usual handling marks but no significant damage. Nice set for someone looking for a stock set. $225 includes shipping.I can accept a check or a MO. Contact me with questions or comments. Willing to listen to reasonable offers. Thanks for looking.Jerry Last edited by jgraham01; 05-28-2017 at 04:52 PM .