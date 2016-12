Ruger M77 Stock I'm at a bit of a cross roads with my current hunting rifle. I have a Ruger M77 Mark II in 270 win. I'm really looking to swap out the stock as i want to preserve the wood on it and hunting isn't always good for that. I know i have a few options not as many as say if it where a remington 700. I will be doing a build on either a winchester or remington action for a true long range build but i want to make my ruger into a solid 500 yard rifle (for game up to elk and possible moose) i have narrowed it down to 3 options. i can buy a boyds laminate, one of the two hogues (pillar vs full bedding block), or i could try to pick up a used ruger synthetic stock. i know i will have to bed 2-3 of the options, but i was wondering what one would be the best option... I can really spend about 250 tops and at the moment i'm still a little short but i have half of it now so i can easily meet the goal..



Thanks for your opinions guys and have a great new year!