05-14-2017, 10:28 AM
CJ long range hunter
Junior Member
Join Date: Mar 2013
Posts: 20
Ruger American action
I have a SA .308 bolt face ruger American stripped action up for sale. Will come with the trigger. $200
PM me or text me at 520-732-9019
05-14-2017, 11:33 AM
jfseaman
Platinum Member
Join Date: Apr 2012
Location: California Central Coast
Posts: 3,504
Re: Ruger American action
Blue or Stainless?
