Remington X-Mark triggers
02-26-2017, 09:53 AM
79m1a-texas
Junior Member
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Denton County, Texas
Posts: 24
Remington X-Mark triggers
I just removed (2) Remington X-Mark triggers from brand new rifles. Anybody want them? Complete units with sear and spring. No pins.
You pay shipping.
02-26-2017, 09:59 AM
Dodgecummins
Bronze Member
Join Date: Dec 2010
Location: cambria Co. Pa.
Posts: 56
Re: Remington X-Mark triggers
I"ll take them
02-26-2017, 10:44 AM
79m1a-texas
Junior Member
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Denton County, Texas
Posts: 24
Re: Remington X-Mark triggers
Mailed to Dodgecummins
