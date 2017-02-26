Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Remington X-Mark triggers
Unread 02-26-2017, 09:53 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Denton County, Texas
Posts: 24
Remington X-Mark triggers
I just removed (2) Remington X-Mark triggers from brand new rifles. Anybody want them? Complete units with sear and spring. No pins.
You pay shipping.
Unread 02-26-2017, 09:59 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2010
Location: cambria Co. Pa.
Posts: 56
Re: Remington X-Mark triggers
I"ll take them
Unread 02-26-2017, 10:44 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Denton County, Texas
Posts: 24
Re: Remington X-Mark triggers
Mailed to Dodgecummins
