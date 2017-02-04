Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Remington X-Mark Pro Triggers
Remington X-Mark Pro Triggers
04-02-2017, 08:17 AM
EddieHarren
Remington X-Mark Pro Triggers
3 with blue safety and 1 with silver safety. $100.00 for all 4, $35.00 each if taken separately.
