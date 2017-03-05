Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Remington sps stock with internal box and follower
05-03-2017
Remington sps stock with internal box and follower
Factory sps take off with internal box and follower
Came off a 7mm rem mag

I really don't know what this is worth. Make offer
I also have the trigger guard just forgot to put it in the pic
Remington sps stock with internal box and follower-img_9782.jpg  
