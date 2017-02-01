Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Remington LVSF Takeoff stock
Remington LVSF Takeoff stock
01-02-2017, 12:09 AM
mt rancher
Junior Member
Join Date: Sep 2003
Location: montana
Posts: 13
Remington LVSF Takeoff stock
Remington SA RH LVSF takeoff stock. Good condition. Minor use wear. Speed bumps ground off. Never bedded. Bipod NOT included. $140.00 Shipped. Thanks Neal
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
