Remington LVSF Takeoff stock
Remington LVSF Takeoff stock
Unread 01-02-2017, 12:09 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2003
Location: montana
Posts: 13
Remington LVSF Takeoff stock
Remington SA RH LVSF takeoff stock. Good condition. Minor use wear. Speed bumps ground off. Never bedded. Bipod NOT included. $140.00 Shipped. Thanks Neal
Remington LVSF Takeoff stock-20170101_195424.jpg   Remington LVSF Takeoff stock-20170101_200042.jpg  

