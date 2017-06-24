Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page Remington Long Action Picatinny Rail
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Remington Long Action Picatinny Rail
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-24-2017, 03:40 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: May 2011
Location: Long Valley, NJ
Posts: 7
Remington Long Action Picatinny Rail
This Picatinny Rail has a built in level and is a 0 MOA. It normally sells for $105 but will sell for $65 which includes shipping. If interested please call Vince at 973-975-5078. I purchased it from Xtreme Hardcore Gear and it is new.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 06-24-2017, 08:21 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: Greeley ,Colo
Posts: 113
Re: Remington Long Action Picatinny Rail
I will take it PM sent.
__________________
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« New savage action 223 bolt face new. | Shilen dgr action »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:18 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC