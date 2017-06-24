Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Remington Long Action Picatinny Rail
Remington Long Action Picatinny Rail
jerseybow
Junior Member
Join Date: May 2011
Location: Long Valley, NJ
Posts: 7
Remington Long Action Picatinny Rail
This Picatinny Rail has a built in level and is a 0 MOA. It normally sells for $105 but will sell for $65 which includes shipping. If interested please call Vince at 973-975-5078. I purchased it from Xtreme Hardcore Gear and it is new.
rifle 57
Silver Member
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: Greeley ,Colo
Posts: 113
Re: Remington Long Action Picatinny Rail
I will take it PM sent.
