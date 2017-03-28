Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Remington Laminate gray stock - LA
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Remington Laminate gray stock - LA
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
03-28-2017, 04:45 PM
cb4128
Bronze Member
Join Date: Apr 2014
Posts: 97
Remington Laminate gray stock - LA
I have a Remington Laminate takeoff stock (LSS) model inlet for a LA Magnum FS. It has been slightly opened up to accept a #3 Bartlein barrel. Has also been bedded but otherwise looks very clean. Asking $200 shipped and pics to come tonight.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
McMillan Rem Hunter stock FS - Sendero LA
|
Harris BRM-S Bipod with LaRue QD
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
08:55 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC