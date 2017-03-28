Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Remington Laminate gray stock - LA
Remington Laminate gray stock - LA
I have a Remington Laminate takeoff stock (LSS) model inlet for a LA Magnum FS. It has been slightly opened up to accept a #3 Bartlein barrel. Has also been bedded but otherwise looks very clean. Asking $200 shipped and pics to come tonight.
