Remington LA bottom metal
Unread 04-01-2017, 11:16 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2016
Location: Kuna, ID
Posts: 88
Remington LA bottom metal
This bottom metal was installed on a rifle that never got fired. On it for about a month and then removed when barreled action got sold. Aluminum hinged plate and trigger gaurd, wyatts follower, and wyatts magazine. $110 TYD.
