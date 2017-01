Remington Custom Shop SA 40x Kevlar stock Great condition. Was bedded and has a 1.1" wide barrel channel. Nice feel to it with palm swell. Weighs 37 ounces. McMillan made it for the Custom Shop. Nicer feel than any Sendero stock. Rounded forend with a small flat bottom. Made for the bench or hunting. $350 Shipped Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger