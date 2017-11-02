Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page Remington 700 SS Short Action. 308 bolt face with xmark trigger "New"
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Remington 700 SS Short Action. 308 bolt face with xmark trigger "New"
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-11-2017, 12:22 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2016
Location: Kuna, ID
Posts: 51
Remington 700 SS Short Action. 308 bolt face with xmark trigger "New"
Took action on trade and have no plans for using in the near future. Action is new and will sell for $400 shipped from private party to FFL
Last edited by Martinmc1; 02-11-2017 at 12:23 PM. Reason: More info
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« WTS: New Savage Model 111 Action .473 Bolt Face, Hinged Floor Plate | Manners EH2 Rem 700 SA »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:13 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC